Indian shares ended off highs after data showed the country's trade deficit in October widened to $19.6 billion and the manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November. . The benchmark BSE Sensex had risen 3.68 percent to hit 16,718.11 points earlier as co-ordinated action by six major central banks to help European banks boosted risk appetite across the globe and in turn domestic investors. "Our expectation for the market is negative from a 12-month perspective. In Sensex terms, we expect the index to drift to 14,000," Macquaire said in a note. The BSE Metals Index ended up 4.14 percent and the Bank Nifty 3.87 percent. The BSE Mid Cap Index underperformed the benchmark index to end 0.97 percent up. Telecom shares witnessed selling pressure. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 2.23 percent up at 16,483.45 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 2.17 percent at 4,936.85 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)