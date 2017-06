Indian shares rallied more than 2 percent on Friday on hopes the central bank would pause its interest rate hiking cycle when it meets on December 16 to review monetary policy, dealers said. Banking shares led that gains, Bank Nifty ended ended 3.12 percent up. Auto and Realty indices ended 2.12 percent and 1.85 percent up respectively. I.T shares gained and the index ended 2.3 percent up. India's benchmark index could rise to 18,400 and Nifty to 5,520 by December 2012 at a 1-year forward price-to-earnings valuation of 14 times, Citigroup said in a note. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended percent 2.2 up at 16,846.83 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 2.29 percent at 5,050.15 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)