CLSA has again reduced its overweight on Indian equities in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio by one percentage point to 10 percent, in favour of China. CLSA had reduced India's weight in its relative-return portfolio by two percentage points to 11 percent in favour of Indonesia and Philippines on Dec. 9.. The move comes on expectations that real estate prices may ease in China as early as the second quarter, while in India this week's inflation data does not give the Reserve Bank of India an excuse to ease. It "also remains concerned about the potential further hit to the rupee that could occur in a euroquake, in the context of a generalised US dollar rally against "risk" currencies". At 10:32 a.m, India's benchmark index was up 1.04 percent at 15,999 levels. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)