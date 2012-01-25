Indian markets have moved up since December mainly on "partial easing of global liquidity conditions and value buying", CLSA has said in a report. The research house adds it is better to wait for Q3 results to confirm whether earnings downgrades cycle is actually weakening, before turning more optimistic on Indian equities. CLSA's interaction with investors reveals that while Asia-based investors continue to remain sceptical on the Indian market rally, Europe-based investors appear to be more constructive and are looking at adding India. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)