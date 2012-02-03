CLSA has raised the weighting for India in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio by one percentage point to 9 percent, citing prospects for a continuation of a stock market rally. CLSA said appetite for Indian stocks could improve as a result of the second long-term refinancing operation by the European Central Bank. According to IFR, the view that the take-up for this refinancing won't be as big as that for December's 3-year 489 billion euro operation has been replaced by a feeling that maybe it could be as large as 1 trillion euros. CLSA also said it expected the government to use the budget in mid-March to announce long sought-after reforms that will improve India's macro outlook.