Shares of CMC rose after the company's consolidated net profit in October-December rose 26.8 percent quarter on quarter to 413.7 million rupees on a 10.9 percent increase in net sales to 3.96 billion rupees. The company's net profit, however, fell 8.82 percent on year.. At 11:20 a.m, shares of CMC were up 4.3 percent at 958 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)