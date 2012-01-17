Morgan Stanley upgraded Coal India to overweight from equalweight and raised target price to 397 rupees from 392 rupees citing more confidence in the company's pricing power. Also supporting the view are the company's return to historical volume growth of 5 percent, solid return ratios and free cash flows. "We believe that the probability of a dividend payment (which CIL management prefers) has grown versus the less-preferred option of cross-holdings in other PSUs," said Morgan Stanley in a note. At 10:43 a.m, shares of Coal India were up 2.61 percent at 349.80 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)