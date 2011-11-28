Shares of Coal India rose after television reports on Monday the government has floated a cabinet note to consider buyback of shares in cash-rich public sector companies as a route to achieve the divestment targets, two dealers said. "While one does not know the quantum of buyback, our sensitivity analysis shows that for a 50-100 billion rupees of buyback in Coal India at the current stock price (309 rupees), (total) earnings could fall by 1-2 percent and earnings per share could rise by 2-4 percent," said Deutsche Bank in a note on Saturday. At 2:39 p.m, shares of Coal India were up 4 percent at 321 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)