Shares of Coal India fell on media reports the company lowered its production target for the ongoing financial year ending March 2012 to at least 440 million tonne from the earlier estimate of 452 million tonne, dealers said. The reports quoted Chairman N.C. Jha saying the company has kept production target of at least 440 million tonnes mainly due to heavy rainfall, strike and delays in the grant of forestry and environmental clearances to coal projects. At 2:50 p.m., shares of Coal India were down 3 percent at 313.80 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)