Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, rose as much as 4.22 percent after the company said it will sign a five-year agreement with its worker unions to increase wages by 25 percent, a senior executive told Reuters. The wage increase is within expectations and the firm has made provisions for a minimum of three years. Clarity on the wage negations and the cash usage would remove two key overhangs on the stock, JP Morgan said in a note. The investment banker also expects Coal India to pay out a higher dividend in the current fiscal than its current estimates of 6 rupees per share. At 11.47 a.m. shares were up 4.08 percent at 338.95 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)