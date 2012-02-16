Shares in the world's largest coal miner Coal India fell over 4 percent after brokerage CLSA downgraded it to 'sell' from 'outperform' and cut target price to 315 rupees from 350 rupees, dealers said. The government on Wednesday directed Coal India to sign a 20-year guaranteed coal supply contract with power producers. At 10.36 a.m., shares were down 3.5 percent at 328.05 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)