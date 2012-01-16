Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reinstated coverage of Colgate Palmolive with "underperform" rating with a target price of 905 rupees, led by rich valuation and risk to earnings. "Oral care is likely to see higher competition as HUL, P&G etc. eye market share gains. This can pressure margins in the medium term," BofA said in a note. Post a 41 percent outperformance in CY11 given defensive nature (of stock), Colgate trades at 27 times 1-year forward PE which is about 20 percent premium versus its 5-year historical average, which are "expensive valuations", BofA added. At 2.55 p.m., shares were up 0.67 percent at 948.05 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)