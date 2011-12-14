Citi has raised target price of Crain India to 358 rupees from 340 rupees and maintained 'buy' rating on forecast of higher crude prices. Citi expects Brent crude to rise to $110-120 over CY12/13 versus $86/90 earlier estimated. "The tail risks that we see to crude combined with Cairn's historically high correlation to crude, which we believe should return, and expected operational pick-up, make it our top sector pick," Citi said in an note. At 11.02 a.m, the stock was at 314.30 rupees, up 2.16 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)