Bank of America Merrill Lynch has initiated Crompton Greaves with 'underperform' and set a September 2013 target price of 133 rupees. The Wall Street bank said in a note that issues like lack of clarity in the pricing scenario of domestic power transmission, narrowing technological edge against domestic manufacturers and the impact of the European crisis on international power orders and execution justify the rating and target price. Crompton Greaves' margins peaked in FY11 and will likely be restricted to 12 percent from FY12 onward by competition, BoFA added. At 9.26 a.m shares were at 139.15 rupees, up 1.53 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)