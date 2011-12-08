Morgan Stanley has initiated Crompton Greaves with 'underweight' rating and target price of 106 rupees. "We expect earnings to be under pressure in the next 12-18 months in view of: 1) intense price competition and slowdown in new orders in domestic T&D (transmission and distribution), 2) macro uncertainty, weakening international T&D, and 3) high interest rates and slowdown in corporate capex, dimming the outlook for industrial business," the investment banker said in a note. It sees earnings risk amplifying with international transmission and distribution accounting for 40 percent of F11 revenues, amid challenging macro and slowing investment. At 9.56 a.m, the stock was at 134.05 rupees, down 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)