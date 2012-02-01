Shares in Indian power equipment maker Crompton Greaves Ltd fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday, a day after the company said its consolidated quarterly profit slumped 67 percent. Angel Broking said EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins contracted steeply by 820 basis points from a year earlier to 6.0 percent, primarily driven by high raw material costs. At 10:13 a.m, Crompton shares were down 3.1 percent at 129.25 rupees in a Mumbai market down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)