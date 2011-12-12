BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Shares in realtor DB Realty rose as much as 5.74 percent after the company said it appointed Vinod Goenka as executive chairman and managing director, and Shahid Balwa as vice-chairman and managing director from Saturday , two analysts said. The Supreme Court had granted bail to both the executives charged in a telecoms licensing scandal.. The move is expected to help the company bring its stalled projects back on track, said one of the analysts. At 10.45 a.m, the stock was at 65.60 rupees, up 3.23 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,