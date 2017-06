Shares of DB Realty rose over 13 percent on TV reports that founder Shahid Usman Balwa has been granted bail in a telecoms licensing scandal. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to five company executives.. At 2:49 p.m., the stock was up 13 percent at 80.5 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)