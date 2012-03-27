Gaming and hospitality company Delta Corp rose as much as 4 percent after the government of the western state of Goa reduced the entry fee for onshore and offshore casinos to 500 rupees per person from 2,000 rupees.

This is expected to boost revenue collections for casino operators and leakages would be minimised, the budget document said.

The company derives 30 percent of revenues from the gaming business, with three offshore licences in Goa (out of the six licences awarded by the Goa government), Edelweiss said in a note on March 3.

AT 12:01 p.m, the stock was up 2.51 percent at 69.55 rupees.