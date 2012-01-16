Shares of cable operators Hathway Cables and Den Networks rose after Business Standard newspaper reported Reliance Industries Ltd had approached these companies to buy a minimum of 26 percent stake in them. Reliance was in talks with various operators for partnerships and content deals, a Reliance Industries spokesman told Reuters. . At 11:02 a.m, Den Networks was up 9.37 percent at 65.35 rupees and Hathway Cables up 11.11 percent at 131.95 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)