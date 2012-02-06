Shares in Dena Bank jumped as much as 7.8 percent after the state-run Indian lender reported a better-that-expected 20.7 percent rise in December quarter net profit. Net non-performing assets stood at 1.1 percent versus 1.26 percent a year earlier. At 2:11 p.m., the stock was up 7.6 percent at 79 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)