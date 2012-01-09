Shares in Dhanlaxmi Bank rose as much as 2.6 percent after it announced a foray into silver retailing business that is likely to boost its fee income and profits, a sector analyst said. The private bank is also an attractive buy as it is trading at half its book value, which means the stock is cheap compared to its peers, added the analyst from a mumbai broker. At 12.54 a.m the stock was up 1.44 percent at 49.35 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)