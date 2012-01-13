Shares in power equipment manufacturer Diamond Power rose as much as 7.55 percent after the company said it has received order for 108 power transformers from various customers worth 483 million rupees. The order is "very significant" for the company as it proposed to enter this segment of transformers in 2007, the company said in a statement. At 1.09 p.m., shares were up 6.13 percent at 112.45 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)