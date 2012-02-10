Shares of software solutions provider Dion Global Solutions Ltd , formerly known as Religare Technova Ltd, rose 5 percent--their upper circuit limit--after Mahindra Satyam said it will buy strategic stake in the company. . At 9.24 a.m, Dion shares were at 33.50 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)