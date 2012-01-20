Shares in Dish TV extend fall for the second day after the company on Thursday posted a net loss of 429.6 million rupees for Oct-Dec quarter, dealers said.. Citi, in a note, said that increasing churn, slowing growth, flattish average revenue per user and on-quarter decline in margins were the key reasons for the television cable service provider's loss. It also downgraded Dish TV to 'neutral' from 'buy' and has cut target price to 66 rupees from 83 rupees. At 10.25 a.m., shares were down 3.76 percent at 58.75 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)