RBS has initiated Dish TV India with 'buy' and set a target of 88 rupees as it believes the company is well positioned and expects revenue and EBITDA to witness a compounded annual growth rates of 26 percent and 58 percent, respectively, over FY11-14. "We forecast the DTH industry's net subscriber base will double over 2010-14. Dish TV should be a major beneficiary," RBS said in a note. Dish TV is expected to report its first quarterly profit in Jan-March and turn free cash flow positive in FY13, the bank added. "We expect 7 percent revenue CAGR and EBITDA margin to rise 500bp in 2HFY12," it said. At 10.23 a.m, the stock was at 62.05 rupees, down 3.27 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)