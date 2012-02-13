MUMBAI Feb 13 HSBC has initiated coverage on drugmaker Divi's Laboratories Ltd with an 'overweight' rating and a target price of 910 rupees. The bank expects Divi's high-margin custom synthesis division to benefit from turnaround in pharmaceutical outsourcing market. "Despite the economic slowdown affecting global contract research and manufacturing business in 2010, Divi's is delivering close to an 18 percent CAGR in sales for FY07-12(estimated) without compromising margins and return ratios," HSBC said in a note. At 10:55 a.m., the stock was flat at 754.30 rupees. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)