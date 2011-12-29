The news that Blackstone has bought a firm that owns a special economic zone in India from DLF Ltd for 8.1 billion rupees ($153 million) is in line with the realtor's guidance and is not going to have any material impact on stock prices, Edelweiss said in a note. DLF had said it expected to close Noida or Pune deals in the third quarter. DLF shares opened up but soon ran out of steam. These assets sale has been factored in the valuations and triggers for the stock remains the closure of the Amanresort sale for about 20 billion rupees and a pick-up in new launches in second half of FY12, Edelweiss securities said in a note. Amanresorts International and has been on the block for a while and is expected to fetch in excess of $400 million for DLF.. The stock, which was up 0.67 percent in early trade, was at 191.25 rupees down, 0.67 percent, at 10.36 a.m. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)