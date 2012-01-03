US STOCKS-Tech selloff drags down Wall St
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Shares in real estate company DLF rose as much as 3.43 percent in early trades on a Business Standard newspaper report China-based HNA had made a bid in excess of 20 billion rupees to buy its non-core asset Amanresorts, three dealers said. Amanreorts is a multinational chain that operates hotels and tourism resorts in various countries. At 9.58 a.m, the stock was up 3.29 percnet at 185.15 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice