Shares in real estate company DLF rose as much as 3.43 percent in early trades on a Business Standard newspaper report China-based HNA had made a bid in excess of 20 billion rupees to buy its non-core asset Amanresorts, three dealers said. Amanreorts is a multinational chain that operates hotels and tourism resorts in various countries. At 9.58 a.m, the stock was up 3.29 percnet at 185.15 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)