*Shares in realty major DLF extend gains for a second day, up 1.5 percent, after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Monday proposed to withdraw 1 percent tax at source on transfer of immovable property, which was a part of the fiscal year's budget proposals. *The move would be helpful as the tax on property transactions would have escalated commercial property prices further hurting demand, according to an analyst. * Standard Chartered says DLF offers an attractive buying opportunity at current levels. * DLF is currently trading at a never-breached forward P/B multiple of 1, which implies the market value of its landbank is broadly equal to its book value, it said. *DLF shares have lagged the realty index in 2012, up 6 pct as against 20 pct gains in the broader realty index. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)