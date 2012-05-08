UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
*Shares in realty major DLF extend gains for a second day, up 1.5 percent, after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Monday proposed to withdraw 1 percent tax at source on transfer of immovable property, which was a part of the fiscal year's budget proposals. *The move would be helpful as the tax on property transactions would have escalated commercial property prices further hurting demand, according to an analyst. * Standard Chartered says DLF offers an attractive buying opportunity at current levels. * DLF is currently trading at a never-breached forward P/B multiple of 1, which implies the market value of its landbank is broadly equal to its book value, it said. *DLF shares have lagged the realty index in 2012, up 6 pct as against 20 pct gains in the broader realty index. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close