India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 45 days, says Morgan Stanley citing expectations of strong October-December results, driven by momentum in the base business and short-term Zyprexa exclusivity. "In addition, the base business is likely to strengthen in the ensuing weeks/months..." said Morgan Stanley in a note On Thursday. The bank added that valuations appear inexpensive at current levels based on FY12 and FY13 expected earnings. At 10:03 a.m, shares of Dr Reddy's were up 0.14 percent at 1,583 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: