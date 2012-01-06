Dr. Reddy's Laboratories share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 45 days, says Morgan Stanley citing expectations of strong October-December results, driven by momentum in the base business and short-term Zyprexa exclusivity. "In addition, the base business is likely to strengthen in the ensuing weeks/months..." said Morgan Stanley in a note On Thursday. The bank added that valuations appear inexpensive at current levels based on FY12 and FY13 expected earnings. At 10:03 a.m, shares of Dr Reddy's were up 0.14 percent at 1,583 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)