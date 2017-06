Educomp Solutions shares rose as much as 16.24 percent after the company said a leading public sector bank has sanctioned 4.1 billion rupees to buy out its receivables.. "The company is also expecting sanctions from other banks towards the securitization program in due course," the company said in a statement. At 12.01 p.m shares were at 214.00 rupees up 14.11 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)