Shares in Essar group companies fell as much as 10 percent in early trade after the country's federal police filed fraud charges against five executives at Essar group and Loop Telecom on Monday, as part of a multi-billion-dollar telecom case, dealers said.. At 10.10 a.m, shares in Essar Oil were at 58.90 rupees, down 1.42 percent, and Essar Ports at 59 rupees, down 2.87 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)