Shares in Exide Industries rise as much as 8.57 percent on lower than expected fall in net profit, dealers said. Exide saw a 16.13 percent fall in Dec quarter to 1.04 billion rupees, while the market was expecting Exide's net profit to be in the range of 880-900 million rupees, dealers said. "With current lower volatility of Indian rupee vis-a-via US dollar, the overall margins should further improve in fourth quarter," the company said in a statement. At 1.45 p.m., open interest positions in Exide futures and options, which saw a build-up of fresh long postions, stood at 3.17 million shares. The stock was up 3.83 percent at 124.65 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)