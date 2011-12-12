Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on Federal Bank with a 'buy' rating and a target price of 470 rupees, citing undervalued franchise. "(Federal Bank) is undergoing a restructuring phase under new management.... Moderation in slippage on restructuring could provide further potential for re-rating, in our view," said Goldman Sachs in a note on Sunday. The research house expects the bank's earnings to enjoy compounded annual growth rate of 23 percent over FY12-14. At 10:38 a.m, the stock was up 0.5 percent at 390.90 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)