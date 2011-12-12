BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on Federal Bank with a 'buy' rating and a target price of 470 rupees, citing undervalued franchise. "(Federal Bank) is undergoing a restructuring phase under new management.... Moderation in slippage on restructuring could provide further potential for re-rating, in our view," said Goldman Sachs in a note on Sunday. The research house expects the bank's earnings to enjoy compounded annual growth rate of 23 percent over FY12-14. At 10:38 a.m, the stock was up 0.5 percent at 390.90 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,