Shares in fertiliser companies rose on news the federal government has sought parliamentary approval to allocate additional subsidy of 137.8 billion rupees for fertiliser sales in the current financial year.. In the Budget, the government had made provision for a subsidy of 500 billion rupees. At 1.15 p.m, shares in Chambal Fertilisers, Tata Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers and National Fertilizers were trading higher by 1.2-4.7 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)