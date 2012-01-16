BRIEF-White Organic Agro approves to form unit
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
Shares in fertiliser companies rose after media reports the government planned to raise prices of the most widely used urea by a steep 40 percent.. If approved, the price increase will reduce companies' dependency on subsidy, and this is positive for the stocks, said Tarun Surana, analyst at Sunidhi Securities and Finance. Shares in Chambal Fertilisers , Tata Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Coromandel International, and National Fertilizers were trading higher by 0.8-8 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------