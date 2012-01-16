Shares in fertiliser companies rose after media reports the government planned to raise prices of the most widely used urea by a steep 40 percent.. If approved, the price increase will reduce companies' dependency on subsidy, and this is positive for the stocks, said Tarun Surana, analyst at Sunidhi Securities and Finance. Shares in Chambal Fertilisers , Tata Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Coromandel International, and National Fertilizers were trading higher by 0.8-8 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)