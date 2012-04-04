Shares in fertiliser companies were higher after the Economic Times newspaper reported the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers was considering a proposal to raise urea prices by 10 percent.

Traders said if the prices were increased, the companies' dependency on the government subsidy will be reduced, which is a positive for the stocks.

Shares of urea makers Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers , National Fertiliser and Tata Chemicals were higher by 1.5-2.5 percent in a Mumbai market that was down 0.55 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)