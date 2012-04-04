US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
Shares in fertiliser companies were higher after the Economic Times newspaper reported the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers was considering a proposal to raise urea prices by 10 percent.
Traders said if the prices were increased, the companies' dependency on the government subsidy will be reduced, which is a positive for the stocks.
Shares of urea makers Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers , National Fertiliser and Tata Chemicals were higher by 1.5-2.5 percent in a Mumbai market that was down 0.55 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: