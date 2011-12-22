Shares of Financial Technologies (India) rose as much as 2.83 percent after the financial services and software firm said late on Wednesday it repaid $133.16 million outstanding amount that was raised through foreign currency convertible bonds in 2006, several dealers said.. This erases the concerns on FCCB redemption, one dealer said. At 12.18 p.m. shares were at 554 rupees, up 2.04 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)