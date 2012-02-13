Shares of software services provider Financial Technologies (India) Ltd were trading higher on hopes of a strong investor response to unit Multi Commodity Exchange's (MCX) initial public offering that is opening next weak, dealers said. MCX plans to open IPO on Feb. 21 aimed at raising up to $125 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.. At 12.46 p.m, the stock was up 4.25 percent at 827 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)