Financial Technologies fell as much as 6.45 percent on holding company discount worries, after shares in its unit, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), rose more than 37 percent on debut, two dealers said. Holding company discount is a reference to the tendency of the stock market to undervalue the stock of a holding company when one or more of its units also list on the exchanges. "Financial Technologies' holding company discount is now getting apparent and widened," said the top official of an institutional equities brokerage. The run-up ahead of the listing seems to have discounted Financial Technologies' 26 percent strategic holding in MCX, said an institutional dealer. At 3:04 p.m., shares of Financial Technologies were down 5.43 percent at 815 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)