Investors in Asia-Pacific have cut their allocation towards Indian stocks to a net 10 percent underweight in March from neutral a month earlier, a fund manager survey conducted by Bank of America has found.

Foreign institutional flows into equities for March have so far trailed the 252.17 billion rupees ($4.98 billion) worth of inflows of February, which accounted for more than half of FII flows into Indian equities in 2012, as per SEBI data.

While the BSE Sensex rose 3.25 percent in February, it is down about 1.3 percent so far in March.

As per the survey China and Hong Kong remains the favourite overweight on the regional front and technology and energy shares are holding the baton on sectoral basis. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)