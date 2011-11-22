Shares in Force Motors were locked at 605.15 rupees, as they rose their maximum daily upper limit of 20 percent at the open after the company on Monday said it will transfer 55.8 million shares of Man Force Trucks to Man Truck & Bus. Man Truck & Bus Is a joint venture between Force Motors and Man Truck & Bus of Germany. The transaction is for a consideration of 150 million euros. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)