BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Shares in Forts Healthcare were down as much as 3.43 percent in early trade after the Economic Times newspaper reported analysts have expressed concerns of over valuation in the company's $665 million acquisition of promoters' international business, two dealers said. The company had said in November, it would pay $665 million to buy the Singapore-basd unlisted healthcare company.. The news report said the listed entity is paying $115 million, or 20 percent more to buy the unlisted entity. At 10.16 a.m, the stock was at 108.80 rupees down 2.86 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,