Shares in Forts Healthcare were down as much as 3.43 percent in early trade after the Economic Times newspaper reported analysts have expressed concerns of over valuation in the company's $665 million acquisition of promoters' international business, two dealers said. The company had said in November, it would pay $665 million to buy the Singapore-basd unlisted healthcare company.. The news report said the listed entity is paying $115 million, or 20 percent more to buy the unlisted entity. At 10.16 a.m, the stock was at 108.80 rupees down 2.86 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)