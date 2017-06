Shares in pharma company Fresenius Kabi Oncology rose as much as 6.1 percent on market buzz that its German founder is looking to delist the company at a substantial premium, several dealers said. A company spokesman did not respond to an e-mailed query sent by Reuters. Founder owns 90 percent stake via its Singapore unit in the Indian company whose shares are valued at $409.67 million. At 11.30 a.m., the stock was up 4.29 percent at 132.55 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra & Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)