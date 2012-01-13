(Refiles to reflect timing of stock quote to 1.31 p.m.) Shares in gas distribution companies Indraprastha Gas Ltd , Petronet LNG Ltd and state-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd were trading lower on Economic Times report, which said that government has formally asked the petroleum regulator to determine marketing margins for natural gas on the basis of costs. The rule would be applicable to "all marketers" of natural gas, including Gail India, the report said. Until now, marketing margins were negotiated between buyers and sellers. At 1.31 p.m., shares in Indraprastha Gas, Petronet LNG and GAIL were trading 3-7 percent lower. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)