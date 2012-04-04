Shares in GAIL India lost 3 percent after an Indian regulatory body said it would cut tariffs for parts of GAIL's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) network, sparking fears about profit margins at the state-run gas distributor.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board of India (PNGRB) said it had cut tariffs for pipelines running from Vizag to Secunderabad in southern India. Dealers estimated the cuts reached 20-24 percent.

Nomura analysts said similar cuts could be implemented in the company's Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipelines.

The cuts were also retroactive from December 2010, so GAIL could book a one-time charge of 1 billion rupees, possibly in the Jan-March quarter, Nomura said in a note dated April 3.

Going forward, the cuts could also reduce GAIL's earnings by 2-2.5 percent, Nomura added. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)