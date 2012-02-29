Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded state-run gas utility GAIL India to "add" from "buy" and cut its target price on the stock to 435 rupees from 485 rupees. "We have reduced our gas transmission volume assumptions for GAIL to reflect the likely decline in domestic gas supply, led by lower production from Reliance Industries KG D-6 block," Kotak said in a note. At 11:48 a.m the stock was down 0.05 percent at 374 rupees, while benchmark Mumbai stock index was up 0.85 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)