Shares of gas companies fell for the second consecutive session on media reports the oil ministry had asked the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to determine natural gas marketing margins charged by any entity on cost-plus basis, three dealers said. "The move is in response to objections raised to Reliance Industries' margin on D6 sales," said an analyst. Dealers fear margins linked to costs can be applied to other gas players as well which bodes negative for city gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas and supplier Petronet LNG. At 10:55 a.m, shares of Reliance Industries, GAIL, Petronet LNG and Indraprastha Gas were down 1.3-3.7 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)