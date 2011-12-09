BRIEF-Raunaq EPC International to consider issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Shares in broking firm Geojit BNP Financial Services rose as much as 6.15 percent in early trades after the company said on Thursday French lender BNP Paribas will pay 405 million rupees ($7.83 million) to buy out Indian institutional broking business from Geojit Financial Management Services, two dealers said.. At 10.04 a.m, the stock was at 16.95 rupees, up 4.31 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions.