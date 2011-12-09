Shares in broking firm Geojit BNP Financial Services rose as much as 6.15 percent in early trades after the company said on Thursday French lender BNP Paribas will pay 405 million rupees ($7.83 million) to buy out Indian institutional broking business from Geojit Financial Management Services, two dealers said.. At 10.04 a.m, the stock was at 16.95 rupees, up 4.31 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)